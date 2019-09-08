Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and aspirant for the 2021 governorship election, Chief Vincent Ike Oligbo, has donated three wards offices to Nkpor ward 1, Nkpor ward 2 and Umuoji ward in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

Chief Oligbo (Ike Edeke), presenting the offices to Anambra PDP Chairman Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu for commissioning at the weekend, said that the donation of the wards offices was part of grassroots mobilisation ahead of the coming election.

The commissioning, performed by both Nwobu and Oligbo, was boosted by the presence of the members of Social Democratic Party (SDP), led by Chief Izundu Nmewu, Chief Chuka OC Brown (Ochinanwata) and Mr Chibuzor Nkeme, who collasped the SDP structure in Umuoji to join the PDP.

Oligbo, who also sponsored a stakeholders meeting and fundraising for Idemili North local government, said that the party is determined to win the 2021 state governorship election, with a message that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) administration has failed the people of the southeastern state.

He said that he was supporting the grassroots party because that is where the substantial number of voters are, stressing that the ward office would be closer to the people and would attract more supporters.

He added that people are yearning for change and that change can only come from the PDP providing basic amenities to the state if elected.

State party Chairman Nwobu in his remark urged party members to be united to achieve victory at the election.

He commended Chief Oligbo for his support for the party and sponsoring of the stakeholders meeting, stressing that he made it compulsory for every ward to have offices and mandated the stakeholders to do so to ensure that wards are functioning in order to galvanise the grassroots for the coming election.

The party chairman said that the people of the state were waiting for the PDP to move the state forward and away from what he characterised as the bad governance of the current state administration.

“PDP will take over Anambra state in 2021. We are coming to change the narration of the state. We are one of the best states and other states look up to us, but today the state is no longer moving forward, we are now moving backwards,” Nwobu said.

“I want the members of the party to unite as one family. We should be truthful and honest to the people. Every stakeholder should ensure that we have functional ward offices. I have told you people not to give me money; use the money to sponsor and build the party in your wards and local governments. If we can build the 318 wards in the state and make it stronger, we have already won the election,” Nwobu declared.