By Chukwudi Nweje

Anambra PDP Renaissance Group, has declared support for Senator Ugochukwu Uba to win the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket saying he was the ideal candidate that would ensure the party wins the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State.

In a statement by its President, Dr. Mckizit Ukadike and Secretary, Chief Kingsley Odibendi, the group described Uba as a committed and loyal party member who has remained with the PDP through thick and thin.

“We have carefully scrutinised all our party’s aspirants in the governorship election and come to the unconditional and unequivocal conclusion that Senator Ugochukwu Uba is the best-suited aspirant that would deliver the expectations of the party on November 6. In our commitment to the renaissance of our great party in Nigeria, and especially in Anambra State, we sincerely believe that the best aspirant that will lead the renaissance is Uba, who was there at the birth of PDP in 1998 and had remained faithful and loyal to the ideals on which the party was founded.

“It is our hope that our great party shall find the courage to do what is right and reward loyalty and excellence in this crusade for our party’s renaissance in the state. Senator Uba’s undivided loyalty and whole commitment to PDP since 1999 is worth rewarding as a deterrent to party members who often abandon the party in difficult times and move on to other parties, only to return after the party had survived without their help, just to use the party to further their ambitions.”