From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

As the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State draws nearer, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state continued to absorb various political party stalwarts who dumped their Party and join APC Party in the state.

The latest in the defection galore was the Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government People’s Democratic party (PDP), Chief Chuks Onyeizugbe who defected alongside with 15 ward leaders and join All Progressive Congress (APC)

The group was received yesterday at Senator Joy Emodi’s (GRA) Onitsha North residential house by APC State Chairman Chief Basil Ejidike and other APC party stalwarts and various local Government delegates.

Also, the former Senator represented Anambra North senatorial zone, Sen. Joy Emodi who initially dumped People’s Democratic party ((PDP) was officially received and registered with the Anambra North senatorial district of APC.

Addressing the new party members, the State Chairman of APC, Ejidike said that the Governorship candidate under their Party, Sen. Andy Uba has the capacity to move Anambra State forward.

He eulogized Sen. Emodi and others who joined (APC ), assuring them that God has remembered them and they would never regret of joining APC Party.

“I want to assure you that APC would occupy Agu Awka Anambra State Government House. Our Party has all it takes to emerge victorious come November 6 election. So, nothing would stop APC from capturing Anambra State. APGA Party has messed up Anambra State and this is a time for APC to take over”he posited.

Ejidike recounted some of the achievements of All Progressive Congress (APC) Party in the Southern part of Nigeria which includes completion of zik’s Museum Onitsha, on going Enugu Port Harcourt roads rehabilitation and Second Niger Bridge which he said president Mohammed Buhari promised to commission before he lives office.

He accused the Anambra State ruling party APGA of not making use of Federal Government feeding funds allocated for School Children in the State, explaining that (APGA) party has no good plan for the future of the children in the State.

Sen. Emodi in her speech lauded the leadership of APC in Anambra North for their massive supports to the governorship candidate, Dr. Emmanuel Andy Uba.

She assured them that she is now a full flagged member of APC, revealing that she wanted to quit politics but she noticed that APC could be a dependable Party, stating that she was optimistic that APC would emerge victorious in the Anambra State poll.

Also, the governorship candidate for APC Dr. Emmanuel Andy Uba who was at the event assured the defectors that he would never disappoint them and if he eventually wins governorship seat in the Anambra State, Anambra state would experience total transformation.

It would be recalled that six State House of Assembly members were last week defected to APC a week after a senator representing Anambra North district, Sen. Stella Oduah defected to APC.

