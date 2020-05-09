Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra state governorship aspirant in 2021 election under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Godwin Maduka has called on other aspirants to place the best interest of the state above personal interest in all engagements.

He said that anybody seeking to govern Anambra State should know that he is coming to serve the people of Anambra and take the State to an enviable height, saying that the era of political gimmicks, Ego tripping, Empty promises and political selfish interest is gone.

Maduka in a statement stated that the ultimate need of the state in a time like this, is to have a Governor who will give state the best, stressing that that should guide the aspirants ahead of the 2021 governorship election.

He urged all the governorship aspirants come 2021 to be more focused on the needs of Anambrans as the 2021 gubernatorial election draws closer.

He said: “My utmost interest and concern even as I aspire to govern Anambra State is the, ‘Best Interest of Ndi Anambra”. The era of political gimmicks, Ego tripping, Empty promises and political selfish interest is gone. This is the time to rebuild Anambra State.

“I believe that all of us who are aspiring to govern Anambra State are men and women of great virtue with quality potential. I do know that I’m not better than anybody. God created us all, both blacks and whites equal. I believe that we all mean well for Anambra State, hence we want to contribute our quota in advancing the course of our dear State.

“I believe that, the issue of who becomes the next Governor of Anambra State is not, ‘A do or Die Affair’ but will be determined by the Almighty God through the informed choices of the delegates and eventual voters ( Anambrans). Whoever that emerges the next Governor will be ‘God’s Will for Anambra people.

“My aspiration to govern Anambra State is divine and borne out of selfless desire and unyielding determination to serve and see my State regain it’s rightful position in the comity of States globally. Nevertheless, this is exclusively dependent on God as the ultimate Kingmaker” Maduka stated.