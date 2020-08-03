Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Various political parties, under the aegis of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), have rejected zoning arrangement being canvassed by some politicians for the 2021 governorship poll in Anambra State.

IPAC Leadership said there was never a time when the leaders of the state or the political parties sat to discuss and agree on it; and insisted that zoning was purely a political party arrangement.

Caretaker Chairman of IPAC, Uche Ugwoji, stated this while fielding questions from Daily Sun after the national leadership of the body inaugurated the council’s seven-man interim executive in Awka, the state capital.

But IPAC’s position was rejected by a youth group, Concerned Anambra Youths, led by Bibiana Nwankwo, who insisted that Anambra South senatorial zone should be given a chance in 2021.

“I urge all the political parties to zone their governorship ticket to the South and make sure we zone competent and a qualified person that will continue to steer the wheels of leadership,” Nwankwo said.

The youths urged Ndi Anambra to support zoning, saying the Central had occupied the position for more than eight years while North would soon finish its eight years.

“Zoning is a party arrangement. If All Progressives Grand Alliance decides to zone, they are free to do that. It is their internal party arrangement.

“What we need in the governorship race is someone who can deliver good governance in Anambra State; someone who can do better,” Ugwoji said.