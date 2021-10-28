The Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Anambra State, Chief Matthias Aninwachukwu has said that PRP being the oldest political party in Nigeria is banking on its wide acceptability by the youth as well as grassroots votes from rural dwellers in Anambra to win the forthcoming election in the state.

Addressing newsmen shortly after he was reelected Chairman of PRP in Anambra for a second term in office during a state congress of the party at Awka the state capital, Aninwachukwu said that PRP picked youthful traditionalist, Chief Nnamdi Nwawuo who is a rural dweller from Nando in Anambra East Local government area as its candidate because such a person is what the people need.

The PRP boss advised the electorate to shine their eyes and avoid casting their votes to someone who doesn’t live in the state because according to him, those who don’t live in the state cannot do well in office as shown by the records insisting that the next governor of Anambra should be a home boy like Nwawuo who understands the plight of the people and willing to give them attention.

He added: “PRP as an old and well experienced political party has studied the situation in Anambra State very well and find out that a younger person from the rural area like Nwawuo is the best for the top job at Agu Awka because he understands where it is itching the people such that he knows that the people need good roads, jobs, water, food and laudable projects in education and health services among others.

Aninwachukwu was re-elected for a second term unopposed along with members of the State executive of the party during the Congress conducted by top officials of the PRP led by the Southeast zonal Vice National Chairman of the party, Comrade Joachim Anyanwu who also called on the good people of the Light of the Nation to give PRP a chance on November 6 to fix the state and also called for free, fair and credible election like the PRP Congress witnessed by INEC.

