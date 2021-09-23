From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of the Anambra State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Basil Ejidike, has urged local government and ward party chairmen and secretaries to move into hinterlands to rally voters for its candidate, Sen Andy Uba, ahead of the November 6 governorship election.

Ejidike made the charge during the meeting with the 21 local government areas and 326 wards chairmen and secretaries of the party and stakeholders at Awka, declaring that APC is the party to beat in the upcoming election.

He said that the party has united since Sen Uba emerged as its governorship candidate, saying that the APC has gained more members, support and acceptance by the people of the state.

The party chairman appealed to those who felt offended after the primary election to forgive and join the moving train to Government House.

‘Since our credible candidate emerged in the primary election in the person of Sen Andy Uba, we have witnessed major a Tsunami of defections into APC due to the person of our candidate. We expect more defectors in the recent time because we have the most qualified candidate in November 6 governorship election who has been in the Presidency and in the Senate,’ Ejidike said.

‘In the next two months, Anambra State will be an APC state and we are poised to become a one-party state. We should unite like a bunch of brooms to win the next governorship election. We should forget what the opposition is saying that we are divided; it is untrue because are united like never before after the primary election.

‘We have gained a serving senator, Sen Stella Oduah, and former senator Sen Joy Emordi, six serving House of Assembly members, former commissioners and before the November election more Assembly members will join the APC. Many other people of the state have registered in APC evidence of good governance and connect to the centre.

‘I’m aware that more governors from the South East will soon join the APC. After winning the Anambra election, the next one is to take over the South East for the 2023 president. Power is not given or begged for, but power is fought for and negotiated. We cannot continue to remain in opposition again at the centre. We should leave what divides us but think of things that unite us as a party at the state and at the South East levels,’ Ejidike declared.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.