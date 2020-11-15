Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The aspiration of Chief Nnamdi Nwawuo alias Igwe Ayaya to become the next Governor of Anambra State through the 2021 governorship election in the State got a huge boost at the weekend as various groups which includes rural women, youth, businessmen, Onitsha market traders and social clubs endorsed him for the 2021 race.

Nwawuo is in the 2021 race under the platform of People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

The women under the umbrella of A21 along with many other groups such as Igwe Ayaya Movement, Ifunanya Women Group and Big Star Club of Nigeria to mention but a few declared their support for Nwawuo during the 2020 edition of Igwe Ayaya cultural festival held amidst crowded gathering at Nkwo Nando Market square in Nando, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the State

In an address presented through the Director of Projects Igwe Ayaya Movement, Professor Justice Chidi, Nwawuo said that he is in the 2021 race with PRP because Anambra needs a governor that is connected with the rural dwellers like him. He argued contentiously that as a rural dweller, he doesn’t just have a better understanding of the challenges facing Anambra State but also in a better position to address the challenges.

Nwawuo who is a community leader in his country home of Nando explained further that he is aspiring under PRP because Anambra needs a fresh, virgin party with grassroots background noting with dismay that other political parties are made up of old politicians who have squandered opportunities they had to make Anambra State better for their selfish interests.

He stressed that it is time for Anambra people to elect a home based person who will not spent his working hours on foreign trips adding that when elected he will live in Awka althrough his tenure.

“I will be at home working for the youth to get jobs, to get the roads fixed, conduct local government elections, to see that education and health sectors are up to standard, to build a blossoming agriculture sector and ensure a rapid development in sports among others things” he added

In his remark, the State Chairman of PRP, Chief Mattias Aninwachukwu alias Igwurube urged the large supporters to take the message of Igwe Ayaya and PRP to all the nooks and crannies of Anambra assuring that the party which is the oldest political party in Nigeria is ready to give people of the state the kind of leadership they are yearning for when elected as the ruling party in the State

Speaking on behalf of the women, the leader of A21 Mrs Ngozika Aganiru said that A21 which is made up of women from the rural communities drawn from the 21 Local Government Areas in Anambra State is supporting Igwe Ayaya to be Govenor because he is from their constituency which is the rural dwellers adding that it is turn of rural dwellers to produce the governor of Anambra State

“He is one of us and we are supporting him because it is our turn. The rural dwellers are being marginalized. We don’t have good roads, no water supply, no job for our children and we don’t have light” she added.