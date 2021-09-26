From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Sen Stella Oduah (APC – Anambra North) has said that she is committed to deploying everything in her arsenal to ensure victory for the APC in Anambra North come November 6 governorship election.

The senator said that she has immense respect and confidence in the ability of Senator Andy Uba to turn and position Anambra to a state every Anambrarian can be proud of.

Oduah, who stated his during the stakeholders meeting the local government and wards chairmen and secretaries in the state, said that Nigeria’s run a political system where the winner takes it all and it just doesn’t make practical sense to continue playing the opposition to the detriment of the good that should accrue to the people.

Represented at the meeting by Lady Nwakego Ononuju, Oduah said: ‘To say that I am pleased to be a member of the APC is an understatement as it is a dream that has long been in the works and I can only thank God Almighty for making it happen, especially at this material time our state is experiencing an almost existential threat that would require the input of all well-meaning Anambrarians to save it from the quagmire it currently finds itself in.

‘A lot has been said concerning my defection to this great party but suffice it to say that it was a well thought out move which had the best interests of my constituents and the dear state as paramount.

‘For far too long, Anambra has been unfortunate to have political parties at the helm of its affairs that are alien to governments at the centre, which invariably has meant that the dividends of democracy that should accrue to it, have not really trickled down as they should.

‘We have been too disconnected from the centre to the point where everything we ever got was either through the personal efforts of individuals like Senator Andy Ubah our party candidate or an almost slavish arrangement that meant we had to always go cap in hand, and make no mistakes about it.

‘We are here today to make history and may I add that the worst thing that can happen to us as a party, is to go into this contest with a divided house. The Bible says that a house divided against itself cannot stand and therefore, I charge each and every one of us to drop whatever misgivings we may have to ensure victory for our party for we cannot afford to have any form of factions.

‘I strongly believe that what should be paramount in our hearts is the best interest of our great party and state as opposed to personal interest.

‘That being said, I am making a personal commitment to ensure victory for our great party and the work has already begun in the way and manner our various support groups, NGO’s and teeming supporters spread across the length and breadth of Anambra North, have already been deployed in a massive polling unit to polling unit campaign drive.

‘I’m sure you must have noticed the unimaginable propaganda unleashed against our party and candidate which goes to show that we are indeed the party to beat in this election for no sane man hurls a stone at a barren tree, but they do so because they can see the ripe fruits of imminent development that will outshine and totally obfuscate the inhuman retrogression they have normalized in Anambra State.

‘So when they say the APC is a Fulani party, remind them that under this same “Fulani party”, Anambra and indeed the South East has received far more Federal attention than anything the PDP ever did in all its 16 years in power and you won’t be wrong because the facts are there in black and white.

‘The only problem the opposition has is that usual blindness that comes as a result of fixating so much on the propaganda they tell themselves, that they have a hard time interrogating and appreciating the facts even when they are not only boldly written but on the ground for the world to see.

‘When they question your reason for wanting to be connected to the centre, remind them also that it is only a man that is in the kitchen, assisting in preparing the meal, that can take part in dishing out the meal to those at the dining table.

‘This time around, Anambra says a resounding no! to sitting idly at the dining table, waiting for the meal to be served!,’ Oduah stated.

