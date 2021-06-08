From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Anambra State governorship election, Andy Emmanuel Uba, has dismissed the possibility of former governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Soludo, posing any threat to him if he emerges as the APC standard-bearer.

Speaking to newsmen after submitting his expression of interest and nomination form to the National Secretariat of the party, he said that All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has outlived its usefulness.

Asked how he intends to contend with a heavyweight like Soludo and the incumbent governor, he said: ‘Well, for you mentioning Soludo, I think Anambra people will have to decide after our primary. And I know I am going to win for sure. After the primary, they will decide who they want as their governor. He won’t be a problem.

‘What APGA has done they have done. Everybody knows. They have been there for 16 years and that doesn’t mean. If you remember, we had a party that was there for many years. APC still came in. So many years don’t mean anything.

‘That you are there for 20 or 30 years does not matter but what have you done those years? Are the people happy with you? If they are not then you have reasons to change? I am sure there will be change to vote APC this time,’ he said, expressing his confidence.

On what he intends to do differently, he said: ‘If you remember in 2007 when I won the election as the governor of Anambra state, I had the plan to change the face of Anambra. I plan to help the youths, empower the women and be able to take Anambra to a different level.

‘Infrastructure, agriculture and so many other plans have been well articulated. I have modified those plans now from what they were before and I am assuring that Anambra will be a different state once I am elected as a governor,’ he promised.

On why it is difficult to agree on a consensus candidate in Anambra under APC, he said: ‘I dont think that has been presented to us. I have no idea of such an arrangement and nobody told me about consensus. I have not heard it. This is the first time I am hearing it from you.’