From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Tension began in Nnewi, Anambra State around 10:00am, today, when the community felt heavy presence of a combined team of the army and police who came armed with heavy equipment.

It was later discovered that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was coming for campaign to address the traders ahead of the November 6 governorship election. Information gathered said Governor Willie Obiano and the APGA candidate, Professor Charles Soludo would lead the team.

On arrival, the security operatives released some gunshots, possibly to announce their arrival, a situation that caused stampede and Nkwo Nnewi traders in all the major markets in Nnewi locked their shops and went to their various homes. Some banks, especially on the Bank Road closed their offices.

However, the APGA team later came and held the rally at Edo square under a very tight security, even though attendance was poor.

Addressing the party faithful, Governor Obiano told them that Nnewi was very strategic for the November 6 election.

He told them that the industrial community as the ancestral home of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu had a lot to gain from the party, if the candidate is elected. He canvassed for their support. The Governor promised that the government under Soludo would focus much attention to Nnewi.

