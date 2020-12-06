From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd Prof Israel Okoye, has warned some church leaders who have the habit of promoting religious politics and segregation among Ndi Anambra to desist from such.

He said that some church leaders in the state were in the habit of poisoning the minds of their members in political offices against other members of the society who belong to other denominations and religious sects.

The warning was contained in his Presidential Charge/address delivered at the first session of the 4th synod of the Diocese of Ihiala at St Mark’s Church, Umudara, Ihiala, in Anambra State.

He lamented that religious sentiments, rather than meritorious issues, were being promoted and used as instrument of electioneering campaign, thereby, deceiving the electorate into making wrong choices at the poll.

The prelate, Okoye, therefore, warned the religious leaders to desist from poisoning the minds of their members who are now aspiring to take over the reins of power from Governor Willie Obiano after the 2021 poll in the state.

He said: “We passionately urge leaders in all Christian Churches to be sincerely godly in dealing with those who contend for elective and other offices. We cannot afford to be preachers of the word of God while poisoning the minds of people who aspire to govern the state with teachings that are fundamentally un-biblical and inimical to our collective wellbeing.”