From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Supreme Court in Abuja has declared Mr Valentine Ozigbo the authentic candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The apex court, in a judgement delivered at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja on Thursday, October 21, reportedly threw out all the challenges to Ozigbo’s candidacy and awarded damage of N5 million against Senator Ugochukwu Uba.

The panel of justices, led by His Lordship, Justice Inyang Okoro, according to the report, affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal Awka Division delivered on September 3, which declared Ozigbo the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP.

Mr Ozigbo was present at the Supreme Court along with former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, and Senate Minority Leader Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

He reassured the electorate that the victory was a sign of good things to come.

