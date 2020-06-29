The governorship aspiration of business mogul, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has received a major boost with his endorsement by the Abuja chapter of Association of Anambra State Town Peoples Associations (ASTPA).

Speaking at a COVID-19 compliant event organised by Dikeora 2021 Ambassadors, President-General of the association, Ike Iwenofu, said the state could not afford to be left in the hands of persons who lack the capacity to lead.

He said Okonkwo was eminently qualified to lead Anambra into the next phase of its development.

“I have not met him personally, but I have heard a lot of good things about him. And listening to him talk gave me goose pimples. I said so we still have someone like this in Anambra state? The most interesting thing about what he said in his address was his reverence of God. He has said that he is available to serve Anambra state, but added that he can only do that if it is the will of God. I am deeply humbled by that because there is nothing one cannot achieve standing with God,” he said.

He said the Anambra Diaspora must now become fully involved in the electoral process not just by registering to vote in the next governorship election, but by also mobilising and influencing grassroots support for Okonkwo. Anambra is said to be the home of billionaires. Yes, but after that what else? How far have we gone with leadership? The state is what it is today because of the absence of leadership. Thank God we now have one who is capable of galvanising the people with visionary leadership,” he added.

AVM Osita Obierika (retd) called on Anambra people to work with Okonkwo for the good of all in the state.

Chairman of Dikeora 2021 Ambassadors, Chief Dennis Anakwe, urged Anambra people to think beyond pecuniary benefits in the quest to enthrone a leadership that would transform the state and make it the envy of all.