Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A United Kingdom (UK-based business man and lawyer Chief Ike Oligbo (Ike Edeke) has declared to contest for 2021 governorship election on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.

Oligbo who declared his interest to run for the governorship in Awka in a press conference titled “My contract with Ndi Anambra” said he would return the state to rightful position if he emerged the candidate of the party and won the election.

While rolling out his 9-point agenda, he commended the former governor of Anambra state Mr. Peter Obi who made laudable achievement and impact in building the state and taking it to the highest level in governance.

“My dear good people of Anambra state. I feel highly privileged and elated to stand before you all today to publicly declare my sincere intention to serve you as chief steward of Anambra state in 2021, God keeping us alive.

“Let me add with all sense of responsibility and modesty that I am very much aware of the enormity of work to be done in order to place our dear state which has produced so many first and bright minds in the spheres of education, civil service, military, literature, health, politics, entrepreneurship, sports, administration among others.

“Yes, while some of the administrations had performed poorly, some others recorded average performance, while the immediate past administration of Mr. Peter Obi made the most appreciable impact in building the state through his integrated approach to governance, predicated on the highest degree of probity and accountability – the most vital ingredients germane to pulling Anambra from the wood. it is my bid to reinvent that administration and improve on the standard already set by Obi,” he stated.

On education, Oligbo said that he would introduce free and compulsory nine years of education in order to make the state a literate state which he said would done alongside providing highly-subsidized senior secondary and high institution education.

“My administration will make quality education a property as designated as the fourth goal of SDG; we will make sure that there are adequate facilities and enabling environment to assist pupils and students in their studies, school rehabilitation, recruitment of qualified teachers will be one of our core Pringles of good governance.”

On the road construction, “good roads are one of the basic infrastructures that is lacking in Anambra state today and road construction and repairs will be one of my priorities and would be the cornerstone of my administration. New inter-state and local roads will be constructed and the old ones appropriately maintained.

He said that he would put more attention on electricity which he said demoralise businesses in the state, saying that he would provide hospitals and clinics in very community in the state and procure state-of-art medical equipment in every hospital in the state.

Oligbo further promised to implement full minimum wage and pay salaries as at when due and also to provide fire-fighting trucks and adequate funding and training for fire officials in the state.

He also said that he would create jobs. ” I will ensure that I will use my international, experience and contacts to attract investors into the state to create jobs in key sectors of the state economy and industry as well as provide vocational colleges to train youths and students who could not complete formal education.

One security, ” we will support and empower the police and special state vigilantes to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state at all times. Major towns and cities in the state would be patrolled by law-enforcement agents round the clock to root out dangerous criminals.”

Anambra 2021: UK based lawyer, businessman Oligbo declares for governorship

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A United Kingdom (UK) based business man and lawyer Chief Ike Oligbo (Ike Edeke) has declared to contest for 2021 governorship election under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state.

Oligbo who declared his interest to run for the governorship in a press conference at Awka, the state capital titled “My contract with Ndi Anambra” said he would return the state to rightful position if he emerged the candidate of the party and wins the Guber election.

While rolling out his 9-point agenda, he commended the former governor of Anambra state Mr. Peter Obi who made laudable achievement and impact in building the state and taken the state to the highest level in governance.

“My dear good people of Anambra state. I feel highly privileged and elated to stand before you all today to publicly decal red my sincere intention to serve you as Chief Steward of Anambra state in 2021, God keeping us alive. Let me add with all sense of responsibility and modesty that I am very much aware of the enormity of work to be done in order to place our dear state which has produced so many first and bright minds in the spheres of education, civil service, military, literature, health, politics, entrepreneurship, sports, administration among others.

“Yes, while some of the administrations had performed poorly, some others reorder average performance, whole the immediate past administration Mr. Peter Obi made the most appreciable impact in building the state through his integrated approach to governance, predicated on the highest degree of probity and accountability; the most vital ingredients germane to pulling Anambra from the wood. it is in a bid to reinvent that administration and improved on the standard already set by Obi” he stated.

On education, Oligbo said that he would introduce free and compulsory 9 years of education in order to make the state a literate state which he said would done alongside providing highly subsidized senior secondary and high institution education.

“My administration will make quality education a property as designated as the fourth goal of SDG, we will make sure that there are adequate facilities and enabling environment to assist pupils and students in their studies, school rehabilitation, recruitment of qualified teachers will be one of our core Pringles of good governance.

On the road construction, “good roads are one of the basic infrastructures that is lacking in Anambra state today and road construction and repairs will be one of my priorities and would be the cornerstone of my administration. New interstate and local roads will be constructed and the old ones appropriately maintained.

He said that he will put more attention in electricity which he said demoralized businesses in the state, saying that he provide hospitals and clinics in very community in the state and procure state of art medical equipment in every hospital in the state.

Oligbo further promised implement full minimum wage and pay salaries as at when due and also to provide fire fighting trucks and adequate funding and training for fire officials in the state.

He also said that he would create jobs, ” I will ensure that I will use my international, experience and contacts to attract investors into the state to create jobs on group sectors of the state economy and industry as well as provide vocational colleges to rain youths and students who could not complete formal education.

One security, ” we will support and empower the police and special state vigilantes to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state at all times. Major towns and cities in the state would be patrolled by law enforcement agents round the clock to root out dangerous criminals”.