Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A United Kingdom (UK)-based security expert, Chief Vincent Ike Oligbo (Ike Edeke) has formally declared his interest to run in the 2021 governorship election on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.

Oligbo, who made his interest known while presenting himself to the state executive members of PDP at party’s secretariat in Awka, said that he wanted to formally declare his interest to run at the party office to show respect for the executive members who run the party in the state.

He said that he has confidence in the party to conduct a free, fair and credible primary election where the party candidate would emerge, assuring that he would return the state to “transform and reposition this state for good and put it on the world map” if he emerges the candidate of the party and wins the gubernatorial election.

Oligbo, a businessman and a lawyer, said that the humility and the manner the state chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, runs the party made him join PDP and later express interest in contesting for state governor.

“I came to solicit your support and to formally declare my interest to run for the governorship of the state next year. They said that ‘charity begins at home’ and that is why I’m here to seek your support and your blessings because I have confidence in you people. I want to bring my experience to bear and to transform and reposition this state for good and put it on the world map,” he said.

While reeling out his agenda, Oligbo said that he would empower the youths through job creation schemes which he said he had started doing across his community in Umuoji and the state in general for about ten years.

“I will ensure that I will use my international experience and contacts to attract investors to the state to create jobs in every sector of the state economy and industry as well as provide vocational colleges to train youths and students who could not complete formal education,” he said.

On education, Oligbo said that he would introduce free and compulsory nine years of education, adding that he would heavily subsidize senior secondary and high institution education.

“My administration will make quality education a priority as designated in the fourth goal of SDG; we will make sure that there are adequate facilities and enabling environment to assist pupils and students in their studies; school rehabilitation, recruitment of qualified teachers will be one of our core pringles of good governance.

“Good roads are one of the basic infrastructures lacking in Anambra state today. So road construction and repairs will be one of my priorities; it would be the cornerstone of my administration. New interstate and local roads will be constructed and the old ones appropriately maintained,” he promised.

He said that he will put a priority in electricity generation and supply, saying the energy service demoralizes businesses in the state, noting that he will provide hospitals and clinics in every community in the state and procure state-of-the-art medical equipment.

State PDP Chairman Chief Nwobu, while welcoming the aspirant and his team, thanked him for his courage and zeal and ambition to govern the state, promising that he would give all the aspirants a level playing field and to ensure the conduct of a credible primary election.