From Fred Itua, Abuja

Chuma Michael Umeoji, a sitting member of the House of Representatives representing Aguata Federal Constituency, has been declared winner of the factional All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) primaries conducted on Thursday, July 1. The primary held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Umeoji defeated Nweke Chinyere Elizabeth to secure the party ticket.

At the end of the exercise, the chairman of the electoral committee of Anambra State primary election for the APGA, Okoli Christopher, disclosed that Umeoji secured 904 votes, while Nweke Chinyere Elizabeth received 73 votes.

A three-man ad hoc delegation was drawn from each of the 326 wards, which came to a total of 978 delegates, thr number of statutory delegates stood at 160, while total number of delegates came to 1,138.

The number of accredited voters came to 1,007, total vote cast stood at 986, with 9 invalid votes. Umeoji was thereafter presented with a certificate of return

The APGA gubernatorial candidate in his remarks promised to bring all warring parties together, saying that he has all it takes to move Anambra forward and if elected he would build on the legacies of Governor Willie Obiano and surpass the expectation of his people.

Chinyere Elizabeth, a contestant in the primaries, conceded defeat to Umeoji, promising to work with the candidate.

