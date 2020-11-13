David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

As the scene for Anambra 2021 governorship election is getting set, an aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu (rtd) in the State has identified security as a major challenge in society and has promised an all round security for the State, if given the mandate to be the Governor.

Col. Onyejegbu said this, yesterday, during an interactive session with the executives and members of Nnewi North Local Government Area of the APC.

He noted that once there was an improvement in the security situation, the economy of the State would be positively improved.

“I put in thirty two solid years of active service to my country through the military. The experience I gathered in the military cannot be picked up on the shelf. I am sure I poses what it takes to give Anambra State an improved security that would be the pride of the State and the nation at large because I know other States will copy us.

“The beautiful thing about having solid security arrangements in place in the State is that trade and commerce would flourish which, of course, would enhance the per capital income of the State, ” Col. Onyejegbu noted.

Onyejegbu, also an architect promised that he would transform the infrastructural facilities in Anambra State so as to return the State to its pride of place in Nigeria.

“We will build flyovers at strategic and busy points in the State including Oye-Agu Abagana, Afor Nnobi, Nnewi and other communities which are in dire need of flyovers. We will pay compensation to land owners to get this done. We will equally expand and dualize most of the roads in the State to eliminate wasting of time while traveling across Nigeria, ” he further said..

He noted that the APC as a party had been marginalized in the Sate and should be given a chance to prove its lot to further complement at the State level the efforts of federal government in bringing democracy dividends to the people.

He enumerated the second Niger Bridge, reconstruction of Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Akanu Ibiam International Airport and other projects as some of the testimonies of the APC’s presence in the South East. He said he was coming to transform Anambra into a modern State in Nigeria.