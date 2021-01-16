As the 2021 Anambra State governorship election draws closer, a prominent politician in the state, Mr. Patrick Udeme, has called on the citizens to make sure that the right person is voted into power. Speaking with our reporter at Ogbaru, Anambra State, Udeme, a member of Oke-Igbo 2023 (a group championing for the actualization of Igbo presidency in 2023), noted that even though Anambra is blessed with intellectuals and businessmen, political godfathers have always decided on who becomes the governors.

But he advised that for the 2021 governorship election, Anambra should be on the lookout for achievers, those that have impacted positively on the lives of the people, either as private citizens or through their contributions in public service. His words: “Political party leanings may not play a great role this time around; merit and service to humanity will be what will stand a candidate out. The time has gone when political parties will parade mediocre and misfits, whose only credential is reliance of godfathers, whose stock in-trade is to milk the state dry.

“The state is blessed with abundant and highly qualified people, who can take the state to Elderado. I remember vividly the slogan of Peter Obi during his campaign, ‘are we the cause or are we cursed’. The answer is simple, we are not cursed, we are simply the cause and we shall remain the cause if we continue in our old ways of selecting our political leaders. “Currently, among those that have signified their interests to contest, there are two or three of them if given the opportunity, will take the state to its expected glory. We would have gotten it right if Governor Willie Obiano has continued from where Peter Obi stopped, but the opportunity was wasted on the altar of political ego and infantile issues. Our political leaders, especially governors have failed to understand that politics is a going concern and development is a continuum.”