From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A few weeks to the governorship election in Anambra State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Valentine Ozigbo’s supporters, yesterday, boasted that the party would have landslide victory in the election.

The Coordinator of Ozigbo Youth Vanguard and Chairman of Aggrieved Cancillors in Anambra State, High Chief Chuks Benson Anaje disclosed this at his residence in Awka.

He said that the sensitization programme embarked upon by the groups which took them round the twenty one Council Areas of the State yielded fruits that gave them assurance that millions of Anambra electorate would vote for the PDP.

“Our twenty one local government areas campaign for Valentine Ozigbo received positive response. Anambra people have unanimously confirmed that PDP is the party that would take them to another level to enjoy dividends of democracy.

“We have no doubt that Ozigbo will win the November 6 governorship election with the kind of turnout in each of the local government area we visited, ” Chief Anaje said.

He also disclosed that the current step and last lap of the groups’ campaign had been ward to ward and house to house which he said his members had been commissioned to do at their various Council Areas.

“As the Ibide I of Awka Ancient Kingdom, I have the “magic wand” to deliver our candidate in terms of youths mobilization and every other adult voter. We can easily do that based on our experience in politics. We have studied the political nitty-gritty over time and we know the political terrain of Anambra State. We have done it before and we will do it again.

On rigging, Anaje assured that his groups would be wide awake to forestall any attempt to rig the election.

“We must protect our votes. We will not give any chance for rigging. We have someone like Senator Uche Ekwunife as the Director General of Ozigbo Campaign Organization. She is a champion and she knows her onions as far as party politics is concerned. She will never allow our opponents to rig us out. She is well experienced in politics, ” he said.

He noted that even the power of incumbency would not save the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the coming election.

He pleaded with the Federal Government to provide an enabling environment in terms of security and logistics for the electoral umpire do its job without let or hindrance “so that the people of Anambra will vote their choice of candidate.”

Anaje said he believed in Ozigbo’s ability to make a difference in Anambra State as a Governor and appealed to Anambra voters to give him that chance to serve them by voting for him massively on November 6.

“When he (Ozigbo) came here, Umujagwo my village in Awka, he told us that he would do everything possible to give Awka a capital city that befits it. He has promised to ensure adequate road networks, security, infrastructure and a whole lot of other programmes that will touch the life of every Anambrarian and all those resident in the State positively. He is a gentleman and we know he will fulfill all his promises, ” he noted.

On the recent state of emergency threat, he said it was uncalled for since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already prepared for the election.

“INEC has prepared for the election slated for November 6, why the state of emergency? That will be counterproductive.

“All governement has to do is to restrengthen the security architecture to ensure a hitch-free election. We appeal to President Buhari who oversees all these things to see that state of emergency is not slammed at Anambra State. It’s not the best thing for us. We are set for the election, ” High Chief Anaje concluded.

