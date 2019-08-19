Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would not zone the governorship ticket for the 2021 election in Anambra state.

The party declared that its priority is to identify a credible and sellable candidate that would secure victory for it.

This followed a recent request to Governor Willie Obiano by some traditional rulers from the southern senatorial district to ensure that their zone produced the next governor.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, had earlier in the year, disclosed that the party has zoned its governorship ticket to Anambra south.

National Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Austin Umahi, who made the party’s position known, said zoning the governorship might be the internal affair of APGA, which had nothing to do with his party.

He said there was no way another party’s zoning arrangement would apply to the PDP.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu, after PDP’s monthly zonal meeting, at the weekend, he wondered what zoning was being talked about.

He stated that the PDP has not been in power in the state for a very long time, so, it would go the whole hog of identifying the best candidate to win the election.

He noted that APGA could afford to zone because it has been in power in the state for long, asking not be dragged into what was happening in another party as he did not belong there.

“Anambra election is very cardinal to us; we wouldn’t allow what happened before to happen again to us because; we are determined and dogged to recapture Anambra as a party because the state belongs to the PDP and you know that if not for sabotage, if not for the P.H.D; (Pull Him Down) syndrome in Anambra State, which we have taken precaution.

“We must have to nip it in the bud this time around; it will not repeat itself.

“On the issue of zoning; you talked about APGA, but this is PDP. We are going for the best candidate, irrespective of where he comes from; if he likes, let him come from anywhere and let his brother act as the deputy, the most important thing is that PDP wants to reclaim Anambra state because the state is very cardinal to the Southeast.

‘There’s no way South East Governors Forum would meet as PDP and Anambra state would be lacking. So, the onus lies on us that we get Anambra back on the stream for the PDP,” Umahi said.

He sounded it clearly that the national leadership of the PDP has mandated the zone to recapture Anambra as they did recently in Imo state.