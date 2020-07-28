Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A political pressure group, Aguata United Front, has urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State to weed off career politicians in the party before the 2021 governorship election.

Addressing newsmen after a caucus meeting in Achina, Aguata council, the PDP House of Assembly candidate for Aguata 2 Constituency in the 2019 general election, Onowu Osele, alleged that the career politicians usually sold PDP votes to their opponents.

Osele insisted that time had come for the party to weed off jobless and career politicians who were bent on extorting money from aspirants and candidates while secretly working for other party’s candidates.

“PDP has one problem that will hinder it from winning the governorship election, and that has to do with those people who believe they are the party owners.

“Those people who believe that politics is an occupation or career have no other source of income other than playing the politics of exploiting the aspirants and candidates. They never see politics as a call to service rather they see it as a source to feed their families.

“This has formed the basic problem we have in PDP in Anambra. We need people with credible character. If during election period like now, loyal party men and women are found in the party, PDP will win the governorship election in the state,” he said.