From Kenneth Udeh

Current Senator and major contender in the forthcoming Anambra Gubernatorial elections under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Uche Ekwunife has affirmed that her achievements in the Senate and years of experience in public service as some of the major reasons she would get the support and mandate of the electorates to become the next Governor of Anambra State.

The Anambra Central Senator maintained that her qualifications meet the yearnings of the people,Ekwunife also stated that asides maintaining a well grounded relationship with the people of Anambra, the people would vote for a candidate based on their performance which according to her is a criteria she possesses.

Ekwunife disclosed this during a brief chat with newsmen in Awka the State capital ,during the flag off of her empowerment programme where she distributed 400 tricycles to her constituents.

“The people will vote for me because they know me and I know them. I have always been part and parcel of the people. This time around the people need someone that they know and understand, said Ekwunife.

Speaking further she said ; ” I schooled and worked here in this state all through the years of my life. In public service,I became a Senator in 2015, I was there briefly where I was chairman of the Senate committee on downstream and that was the first time a woman and Southeasterner will be occupying such a position.

“Then I left as a result of the judgement of the court which I believe was as a result of judicial rascality. By the grace of God I re-contested and won in 2019 currently I am chairman of the Senate committee on science and technology.

On why she should be voted Ekuwnife said that she has been working for the people which has always earned her their votes.

In her words ;

“For the fact that my people have been voting for me consistently since 2007 till date testifies that I am working for them. Anambra is a very interesting state , and the people will always support you when you’re performing according to their expectations and when you’re not doing well the people will not support you.

“So because I am sure I am doing well they will vote for me and my works over the years will speak for me. Anambra currently needs an experienced administrator , Anambrarians need someone who understands the state and the people. The people need someone who understands the challenges confronting the state.

“You cannot solve a problem you don’t understand, I believe I have the solutions to the problems of our dear state. Also, I am confident that I will be the best Governor Anambra has ever produced because I will be fair, just and most importantly govern with empathy.

The exercise was graced by Abia-North Senator and Chief Whip of the Senate,Senator Orji Kalu on the invitation of Senator Ekwunife to administer the distribution of the empowerment items.