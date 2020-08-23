David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Board of Trustees, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has dismissed governorship aspirants from Anambra North and Anambra Central senatorial zones, who are strongly warming up to contest, to succeed the incumbent governor, Dr Willie Obiano, as individuals engaged in a futile exercise.

Chief Ezeonwuka who stated this yesterday in a chat with Sunday Sun insisted that Governor Obiano’s successor must either come from Anambra South or there would be no Anambra State.

The APGA chieftain said that nobody would ask those from Anambra North or Central who are insisting on contesting to stop preparations, noting that their preparations would create jobs for the youths and boost the economy of the poor in the state when the contestants begin to throw money around.

Ezeonwuka said: “But what is as sure as death is that a candidate from Anambra South must succeed Obiano and I advise all political parties participating in the upcoming 2021 governorship election in Anambra State to field candidates from Anambra South senatorial zone. The more the merrier. They will come and spend their money so that common people can eat and at the end of the day they will be floored.

“As for the political party to beat, APGA is the one. Security is very important in any society and Governor Obiano has tackled that squarely. Security is the barometer to measure progress in any state. Anambra is one of the most secured states across the country. Obiano has fixed that and a whole lot of other things.”