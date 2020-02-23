Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Basil Ejidike, has said that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has outlived its usefulness as a political party.

He said the APC had all it takes to win the governorship election due to its achievements at the national level as well as acceptance by the people of the state.

According to Ejidike, with free and fair election, APC will defeat both PDP and APGA in the 2021 governorship election, assuring that the party would field a sellable candidate who knows the terrain and the problem of the state.