From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A pressure group mobilizing support for the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), would be honouring its supporters, stakeholders and benefactors tomorrow, Sunday 13.

They would be appreciated during the Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons which the group said would take place at Rally Arena, Office of the Director-General, Inter-Party Affairs located along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Amawbia Junction, Amawbia.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mr. Oscar Ebekue, in a statement, said that at the carol themed “Reflections of Greater Glory”, the Soludo supporters and benefactors of YESS would be showered with gifts to appreciate them for their contributions and support since the group was set up.

The carol, according to him, would feature performances from choral groups, soloists and other talented artistes including DJ Schoolboy, while the guest minister would be the Senior Pastor, Garden of Grace Church International, Pastor Obi Ogbo.

The statement added that special guests expected at the event included Chief Leon Mezue (Ide Ideani) and Executive Secretary of Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA), Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi; traditional rulers of Ojoto and Umueri communities: Igwe Gerald Mbamalu and Igwe Ben Emeka respectively.

YESS Convener, Dr. Nelson Omenugha, was quoted in the statement as saying that the event was aimed at not only affording YESS stakeholders and other lovers of Soludo an opportunity to end the year in joy and praise, but also afford them “a golden opportunity for appreciating and honouring individuals who have sacrificed in one way or the other towards the cause of YESS.”

“This year, 2020, has undoubtedly been a very chequered one. We have all faced very difficult challenges especially as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant socio-economic disruptions. But that notwithstanding, the fact that we are still alive and in good health of mind and body calls for joyful thanksgiving.

“So, we at YESS would like to use the opportunity of our carol of nine lessons to praise and thank God for His Grace and protection in the face of daunting challenges as well as unwind and felicitate with each other in order to end the year in a very happy and lively note.

“Secondly, this is also an opportunity to say a huge thank you to our stakeholders and benefactors who have supported us all this while, financially and otherwise.

“They have been our backbone and we remain totally grateful and would love to show this gratitude in whatever little way we can,” Omenugha said.

YESS encouraged the members of the public to attend the event billed to commence by 2pm as they would be treated to great musical renditions and other entertainments as well as given a good opportunity for spiritual reflections.