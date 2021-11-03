From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP) in November 6 governorship election and Senator representing Anambra South at the Senate, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah has handed over fully equipped healthcare centre in Ula, Ekwulobia of the state.

The hospital which was dedicated by the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Peter Okpalaeke, is yet another feather added to the cap of the frontline candidate and acclaimed philanthropist following a series of similar interventions in the medical sector in the last two years.

Bishop Okpalaeke commended Sen Ubah for his gesture urged other good spirited individuals to invest in human capital development and health care services.

Sen. Ubah while speaking said that apart from the state-of-the-art hospitals built in Nnewi and Awka and another one coming up in the Anglican Diocese in Odoakpu, Onitsha he will continue to affect the lives of the citizens.

Ubah said that as a principled man he maintained issue-based campaign in the ongoing electioneering process while showcasing tangible track record of philanthropic interventions as proof that he will indeed transform the fortunes of Anambrarians.

He said he will fully focused on his drive to trigger an economic and infrastructural turn-around in the state if elected governor on November 6.

The Senator Ubah’s mantra that “A new Anambra is possible” if he is elected as governor of Anambra State.

Senator Ubah had also built no less than 22 houses for the elderly and widows.