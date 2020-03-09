Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was yet to adopt zoning for candidates in the 2021 governorship ticket in Anambra state.

National Vice Chairman, South East of the PDP, Chief Austin Umahi, stated this after the Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) meeting held at the Enugu State Government House, yesterday.

He, however, said the part would retain its existing zoning arrangements with respect to party positions at zonal and national levels for the South East.

“Anambra State is not in focus as far as zoning arrangement is concerned. When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. We passed a resolution on zoning arrangements, deciding that there were positions zoned to different states in the zone and for continuity and stability of the party, ZEC decided that all zoned offices to the states, both in the zone and national offices, should remain because they have done well. It was put to vote and unanimously adopted,” Umahi said.

He explained that by the development, Ebonyi State retained the posts of zonal chairman, auditor, youth leader and ex-officio, while Anambra retained the zonal treasurer, women leader and ex-officio. The positions of zonal secretary, financial secretary and ex-officio would be go to Enugu; Imo has zonal organising secretary, publicity secretary and ex-officio member, while Abia would still occupy the posts of zonal legal adviser and ex-officio.

At the national level, Umahi said Abia retained the posts of national organising secretary and national ex-officio; Anambra, two national ex-officio members; Ebonyi ,one national ex-officio and Enugu ,the national youth leader with one national ex-officio; Imo, deputy national financial secretary and one national ex-officio.

Governors David Umahi, Ebonyi; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Abia state deputy governor, Chief Ude Oko Chukwu; former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and several other chieftains were in attendance at the meeting.