Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ahead of the forthcoming congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the South East zone of the party has resolved to retain its existing zoning arrangement.

Rising from its Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) meeting in Enugu, the zone said the arrangement as it were, had worked well and officers also done very well.

According to the zonal chairman, Chief Austin Umahi, who addressed newsmen after the meeting, the zone needs no distraction as it is focused now on the congress.

He said: “We passed a resolution on zoning arrangements, deciding that there were positions zoned to different states in the zone and for continuity and stability of the party, ZEC decided that all zoned offices to the states, both in the zone and national offices should remain because they have done well. It was put to vote and unanimously adopted.

“The zonal chairman, auditor, youth leader and ex-offico remained in Ebonyi state, there is no change. The zonal treasure, woman leader, ex-officio were zoned to Anambra state.

“Enugu State retains the zonal secretary, financial secretary and ex-officio. Imo State retains the zonal organizing secretary, publicity secretary and ex-officio. Abia has the zonal legal adviser, ex-officio.

“In national positions, Abia State has national organising secretary, national ex-officio; Anambra has two national ex-officio; Ebonyi has one national ex-officio and Enugu has the national youth leader with national ex-officio while Imo State has deputy national financial secretary and one national ex-officio.”

On whether the party has zoned the Anambra guber he said: “The essence of this meeting is the zoning of party positions because congress is just a week ahead of us and we are a people that are focused and we are a people that have refused to be distracted.

“Anambra State is not in focus, as far as the zoning arrangement is concerned. When we get to the bridge, we will cross it, I can assure you that.”