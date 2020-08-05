Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Old Aguata Union (OAU) Chairman, Paul Orajaka, has called on the electorate to embrace zoning arrangement to achieve political harmony in Anambra State.

Orajaka, who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Akpo, Aguata Local Government Area, said it was the zoning arrangement that made it possible for Governor Willie Obiano to become governor in 2014 and said the aim is to achieve equity among the three senatorial zones that make up the state.

“The arrangement helps to reduce political frictions as such will need to be sustained. Those trying to distort the arrangement with the view that it would encourage competence are mixing apple with oranges. Competence is the key to political success of any state or nation. This is because when round pegs are put into round holes, they agree and work smoothly. So, if governorship office is given to somebody who understands governance with good administrative antecedents, there is tendency that he or she will deliver. These calibre of persons can be found in any of the senatorial zones of Anambra State. So, in my view, this zoning arrangement shall never adversely affect competence,’’ Orajaka said.

He said it would be the turn of the Anambra of South senatorial to occupy the office in 2021 while the area parades an array of good numbers of persons qualified and competent with known antecedents to take the state to enviable heights.