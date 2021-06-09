All Progressives Congress (APC) has raked in N315 million from sale of expression of interest and nomination forms from 14 aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

Information gathered at the national secretariat of the party revealed that at the close of purchases and submission of the expression of interest and nomination forms yesterday, APC raked in the amount.

However, despite the 50 percent waiver given to prospective female aspirants, no woman aspirant indicated interest to purchase and contest.

Unlike in the 2017 governorship election when over 20 aspirants bought nomination forms, there was serious apprehension that only few aspirants would purchase the form.

Both the secretariat staff and the national leadership of the party had at a point raised concerns of a possible disinterest following the lukewarm attitude of the aspirants.

The 14 aspirants that bought, submitted forms and ready for screening for eligiblilty by the party ahead of the primary scheduled for June 26 include Emmanuel Andy Uba, George Nnadubem Moghalu, Chidozie Nwankwo, Johnbosco Onunkwo and Azuka Okwuosa.

Others are Paul Izuchukwu Orajiaka, Ben Etiaba Jnr, Geoffrey Onyejegbu, Godwin Okonkwo, Maxwell Okoye and Amobi Nwokafor.

Timetable and schedule of activities earlier released by the party indicated that the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms which started on April 16, will culminate in the primary slated for Saturday, June 26 where the party’s standard bearer will emerge for the November 6 governorship election.