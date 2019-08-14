Geoffrey Anyanwu, wka

As discussions and dialogues on the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State gather momentum, a political pressure group, Great Anambra Forum (GAFORUM) has thrown its weight behind the unwritten rotational governorship agreement in the state.

Consequently, it has called on politicians that are not from Anambra South Senatorial zone to withhold their gubernatorial ambition and allow the governorship seat rotate from the North to South.

The group whose membership were mostly former legislators, council chairmen and party administrators of various political parties since 1999 to date, also warned against importation of people living overseas to come and be governor of the state, insisting that the next governor of Anambra State must be one with “character, integrity, performance, competence and education for the job.”

The group, in text at a briefing yesterday read by the Chief facilitator, Chief Fabian Ozoigbo, said: “One would have thought that with Anambra North Senatorial zone occupying the government house at present after years of vigorous campaign for equity and justice, that the issue of rotational governorship is settled…

But that is not to be as politicians across the three senatorial zones have started expressing interests in the governorship seat despite the perceived understanding on the rotation with everyone arguing in favour of his political interest.