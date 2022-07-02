From Kenneth Udeh

Empathy as a female parliamentarian has been identified by the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Uche Ekwunife, as one of the major factors which have motivated her performance as a lawmaker since her election in 2019.

Ekwunife who’s seeking re-election under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said that since her election her huge investments in the facilitation infrastructure, jobs and educational grants in her constituency sets her apart from her fellow contenders.

Adding that representation must be measured by impact, stressing the need for discipline and accountability among public officers.

Ekwunife made this known on Saturday, during her periodic radio interactive session with constituents on Ogene 98.3 FM Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State.

Speaking on the one-hour programme, the Senator said that the measure of representation should be based on the impact such representation has had on the people.

“Representation is about service. When I was elected to represent the good people of Anambra Central Senatorial District in 2019, I promised to be a strong voice in the Senate as well as attract meaningful development to the zone. From day one, I showed strong commitment towards achieving my goals in office and I’m glad that today we’ve been able to make a meaningful impact on the lives of our people,” the grassroots-friendly lawmaker said.

Speaking further, the lawmaker who recently released an 80-page document containing her achievements in the last three years called for value reorientation and discipline of both public office holders and citizens. She said that greed on the part of some public office holders is one of the major reasons why the country is not experiencing rapid development.

“It takes someone with a good heart to be a leader. Someone who understands that public money is meant to be used to develop our communities. My understanding of this fact is why I double my effort to attract developmental projects to our Senatorial District. I’ve attracted several roads and infrastructural projects to ensure that our people feel the impact of my representation, notwithstanding the fact that I’m one of the senators with the highest bills and motions.”, the lawmaker said.

Senator Ekwunife said that in the next 10 to 15 years she will be one of the most fulfilled Nigerians. According to her, most of the graduates she assisted in getting employment will be top Directors in government agencies at that time. “Getting employment for graduates and empowering young people gives me great joy”, she remarked.

Speaking on the role of women in governance, the lawmaker while rallying for gender parity and inclusiveness said that women have a critical role to play in governance.

“Women are natural managers. I call on our ever-supportive men to give women the same opportunity and support they give to the men and watch us do great things. It is currently not easy for us women to get to public positions or positions of influence. Sometimes we put in twice the effort in order to break through,” she stated.

Ekwunife used the opportunity to eulogize the former NAFDAC DG, Dora Akunyili describing her as an Amazon and one of the testimonies of the capacity of women to excel in public office. She said that she had moved a motion to ensure the naming of the NAFDAC headquarters in honour of the late Amazon.

Concluding, Senator Ekwunife called on Ndi Anambra to support Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration. She said that the Governor is laying a strong foundation for the state and needs the support of all irrespective of political inclinations. She further appreciated her constituents for their support so far, assuring that she will continue to do more to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

Several callers who called in to the programme from many parts of the state described the Senator as the best the zone has had since inception. Unanimously, they assured the “tested and trusted” lawmaker of their support and prayed to God to strengthen her in her determination to deliver effective representation to the zone.