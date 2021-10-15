From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, 205 Civil Society Organisations, have endorsed candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo.

The endorsement was made by the National Coordinator, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Emmanuel Onwubiko, at press briefing, yesterday in Abuja.

He argued that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has a sound candidate, but the in-fighting within the party and the alleged sale out by the party to the Presidency may sabotage his chances.

“Voters have the opportunity of their life time to election an astute, young pro-democracy activist and a cultural activist who is passionate about Igbo cultural , economic and political advancement in the person of the erstwhile Chief executive officer of the most prosperous hotel group in Nigeria- Transcorp Hilton, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he said.

He asked President Muhammadu Buhari to play the role of a statesman like he did when Willie Obiano of All Progressives Congress won a second term and “avoid the temptation to manipulate the National Electoral Commission of Nigeria to steal the votes of the People of Anambra State to be donated to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

