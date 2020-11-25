By Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 21-year-old lady, Emila Sunday, for allegedly stealing a three-month baby boy at Ire Village in Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the suspect who hails from Akwa Ibom State stole the baby from the State and brought him to Anambra to sell before she was apprehended.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the arrest, said that baby was rescued in good health condition and an investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He stated that after investigation the suspect and her accomplice would be charged to court for prosecution.

‘Following an intelligence report, Police operatives attached to Ojoto Division in Anambra State arrested one Emila Sunday, ‘f’, who claimed to be 21-years-old from Akwa Ibom State with a three months old baby boy at Ire-village Ojoto.

‘Preliminary investigation revealed that the child was allegedly stolen from Akwa Ibom State by the suspect and brought to Anambra in order to sell which the suspect claimed was due to hardship.

‘Meanwhile, the baby was rescued in good health condition and investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident after which suspect and her accomplices would be brought to justice.

‘In view of the foregoing, you are kindly requested to disseminate this message through your medium. Anyone with useful information about the chid’s parents should contact PPRO Anambra State Police Command or report at Ojoto Division for necessary action,’ Mohammed stated.