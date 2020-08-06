Jeff Amechi Agbodo

Police in Anambra State have arrested a-21-year old man, Obimeze Maduabuchi Augustine, for sexually abusing two boys, aged 5 and 7, at Awka.

Maduabuchi, who hails from Ofianta village, Nsugbe in Anambra East, but resides at Ejeagwu Estate Awka, was said to have confessed to the crime, blaming ‘peer group influence’ for his action.

The Anambra State Police Command spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, said that the young man was arrested by B Division, Awka, while the two child victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination.

‘Police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka arrested one Obimeze Maduabuchi Augustine aged 21years of Ofianta Village Nsugbe in Anambra East LGA but resides at Ejeagwu Estate Awka.

‘Suspect allegedly had carnal knowledge against the order of nature with two small boys of 5 and 7 years on different occasions.

‘Suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on peer group influence.

‘Meanwhile, scene of crime was visited by Police detectives and the two victims all boys were taken to the hospital for medical examination.

‘Consequently, the Commissioner of Police Mr John Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution,’ Mohammed stated.