Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tragedy struck in Umuomaku community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday when a 26-year-old man, Chisom (surname withheld), went berserk and allegedly attacked his 70-year-old father, identified as Christopher, with a dangerous weapon, killing him in the process.

The suspect, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, subsequently buried the deceased in a shallow grave.

Mohammed added that the suspect, who was apprehended by a local vigilante, was ‘beaten to stupor’ by an angry mob before he was handed over to the policemen at Umunze division. Policemen had also visited the crime scene.

The statement reads:

‘On the 26/9/2020, at about 6:am, police operatives attached to Umunze Division in collaboration with local vigilante group arrested one Chisom, ‘m’, aged 26 years, of Umuomaku community in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

‘Suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstances yet to be ascertained, attacked and killed his own biological father one Christopher, ‘m’, aged 70 years, of same address with a shovel and buried him in a shallow grave.

‘The suspect attempted to escape before he was apprehended and beaten to stupor by an angry mob who equally forced him to exhume the corpse of his father from where he buried it.

‘Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene of the crime, photographed the victim and took it to the mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor at Umunze General Hospital.

‘Consequently, the offensive weapon used in perpetrating the offence was also recovered as an exhibit and the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered for the case to be transferred to the State CID Awka for discreet investigation.’