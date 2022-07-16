From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen have killed two police officers and one civilian helping them track a car stolen in the Oye Agu Market area of Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The policemen numbering six and the car tracker traced the stolen car to Achalla community in Awka North LGA but they were ambushed by gunmen believed to have stolen the car being tracked.

Police spokesman DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said in a statement that two of the policemen and the car tracker were captured by the gunmen while the remaining four policemen escaped.

But a police reinforcement team that later returned to the forest where the hoodlums set up their camp engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle.

The spokesman said that some of the gunmen sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries. He added that a human skull, bombs, guns, hard drugs and others were recovered in the forest.

He also said that the police neutralised some of the armed hoodlums but did not mention how many they were.

The statement reads: