From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Three female students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam campus, in Anambra State were found dead in the hostel on Saturday.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of their death was not clear, but given that the trio were reportedly locked inside the room from outside, some people suspected they were murdered.

Sources said that the students were locked inside the apartment and that when access was gained into it, two of them were found on their beds while the third lifeless body was found in the kitchen.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, proved abortive as his line was not reachable but the spokesperson of the university, Dr Harrison Madubueze, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Read also: NEDC trains 150 youths in digital vehicular diagnostics and maintenance

“The university management received with rude shock the news of the death of three of our students. At the moment, the date, time and manner of their death are still uncertain.

“However, the security operatives are investigating the matter and at the appropriate time, they will make the findings public”, the statement reads partly.

Three Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Varsity Students Found Dead In Their Lodge pic.twitter.com/zkgNSRPwg3 — Vicbach (@iam_vicbach) September 9, 2022



Madubueze said that the university was not aware that any of its students in the second year class and above were still around the university environment as the institution took a short break after its second semester examinations.

“This is because the institution closed on Wednesday 24th August 2022 after the second-semester examination and will resume on October 1st, 2022”, the statement added.