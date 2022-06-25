From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A 30-year-old man who hails from Ebonyi State has raped a 75-year-old woman on her farmland in Nkwelle Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Police spokesperson DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said in a statement that the suspect pounced on the old woman while she was working on her farm.

He said that the suspect was attacked by a mob after he was apprehended by the passersby who rushed to the rescue of the victim upon hearing her screaming.

The spokesman said that both the victim and the suspect have been taken to the hospital for medical care.

“Anambra State operatives collaborating with security agents at about 4 pm on 24/6/2022 have rescued from mob action and arrested one Sunday Nwadiagba ‘M’ aged 30 years from Eyiba, Ebonyi State for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman living in Nkwelle Awkuzu,” Ikenga’s statement reads.

“Preliminary information reveals that the suspect was caught in the act at the farm on the victim, before the old woman screaming, got the attention of the passer-by and neighbours.

“Before his arrest, an angry mob had already beaten him to a stupor. Meanwhile the victim and the suspect has been taken to hospital for medical attention.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has reiterated the campaign against mob action by some members of the public who resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of any crime.

“They should endeavour to take such suspect to the nearest police station whenever they are apprehended.

“This would afford the police the opportunity to conduct an appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects, and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws. Further details shall be communicated please”, the statement reads.