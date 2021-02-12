From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Four entrepreneurs would be given the sum of N2 million by the Chairman of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, as grant at the ongoing Stanel Youth Empowerment Master Class holding at its facility in Awka, Anambra State.

The event which commenced today being Friday, 12th February would end on Sunday, 14th being Valentine’s Day with Love Affairs while featuring Stanel Concert on Saturday.

Chukwuemeka Ukwa, the Executive Assistant to Dr Uzochukwu, said that the event was aimed at “remoulding our youths and taking off their minds from crimes and criminalities and make them live their dreams via empowerment.”

“There is a grant that is being given out by the chairman, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, to certain youths who will be present today. The winners will be presented with the money with which they can kick-start their businesses and also help them to grow.

“The grant is a N2 million grant which will be given out to four people which means that they are going to earn or win N500,000 each.

“Considering what has happened in the past couple of months, we have seen insecurity, we have seen what we tagged the #EndSARS protest, we have seen riots that have come up among the youths.

“All of these stem from unemployment, they get frustrated with life and they just want to go out there and make ends meet. Now, this is a very, very critical point in time. This is a time to remind the youths that it is important to remain focused; to be diligent in their hard work.

“And to also inform them that, look, there are people out there who are willing to assist as long as they are willing to be diligent and be hard working. So, it is a platform for us to speak, to mentor and to train the youths”, Ukwa said.

He said that COVID-19 safety measures had been put in place to ensure that no one contracts the dreaded virus at the event even as the organizers would ensure that every participant was screened before being allowed entry into the venue.

“We take the safety of all participants first, hence we have ensured that this venue is sanitised; we have installed three sanitizer boots; temperature testing machines to ensure that every participant is certified COVID-free from the entrance gate.

“We have also purchased over 10,000 face masks and hand sanitizers each to be given free to our esteemed participants. The entire environment, including the hall, is being sanitised”, he said.

Ukwa reminded that “the maiden edition of ‘Stanel Youths Empowerment Master Class’ was held in 2019. In that event, we brought in business leaders and captains of industries to engage, train, empower and mentor over 5,000 Nigerian youths.

“In addition, a brand new Innoson car was given out including other attractive prizes. That was just to encourage the youths and inspire them to indulge in profitable ventures. Today is another but bigger day for Nigerian youths here.”

Continuing, Ukwa said that some business leaders were expected in the state’s capital city, Awka, today to speak to the youths.

“We expect a lot of prominent personalities; big names in the Nigerian business industry to be present. We have about seven keynote speakers which would include Dr Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Bank; Dr Cosmas Maduka, the CEO of Coscharis Group; Chief Allen Onyema, the CEO of Airpeace; and a lot of panellists”, he said.