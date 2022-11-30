From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The numerical strength of the Labour Party (LP) members at Igbo-Ukwu in Aguata Local Governement Area of Anambra State has received a boost as over 470 decampees from other political parties have joined the party.

The new members of the LP at Igbo-Ukwu said they decamped from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join hands to see that the LP takes over the Aso Rock with Mr Peter Obi as President in 2023.

While receiving the new members, one of the stakeholders of the LP and a member of Obi-Datti campaign council in Anambra State, Hon Gaius Ezeh announced Engineer Barth Nwibe, who he said was a former APC stalwart as one of the decampees to the LP in Igbo-Ukwu.

Hon Ezeh explained that he was honoured to be the one to receive Engr Nwibe to LP who Dr John Umeorizu represented at the event.

Engr Nwibe, however, through his representative, Dr Umeorizu promised to be with his fellow LP members at Igbo-Ukwu soon.

“I’m very honored and proud to be the one to welcome a great Iroko and hero like Chief Engineer Barth Nwibe into the LP. I cannot express my gratitude enough for this day. I am immensely proud and happy to witness this great day in the history of Labour Party in Igbo-Ukwu.

“I’m very excited for what the future holds in stock for Labour Party in Nigeria. I am very humbled and honoured to welcome you all in our midst.

“We cannot mention the names of all the new members who joined Engr Nwibe into the LP. But some of them are Ichie Ezechukwu Okwonna; Engr Anthony Okafor; Engr Abuchi Anyaora; Bro Uchenna Agwuncha; Dr John Umeorizu, among others, ” Ezeh said.

Hon Ezeh later urged both old and new members of the party to remain focused and positive about the success of Obi-Datti and the LP in the coming presidential election next year.

He charged the members to go out in full force to win as many ‘Obidients’ as possible in readiness for the upcoming election.

The leadership of the LP at Igbo-Ukwu wards one and two were all present at the event that held at the Palace of His Royal Highness, late Igwe Martin Ezeh, Idu II of Igbo-Ukwu.