From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A 61-year-old man from Imo State living in Anambra has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the sex abuse of four minors in Umudim, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was arrested alongside a 27-year-old man who hails from Ekwusigo Local Government Area over the incident which the police said occurred on March 5.

Police spokesperson DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said in a statement that the four minors were 11 months old, 5, 7 and 10 years old, respectively.

The spokesperson quoted the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, as advising parents and guardians to be mindful of persons in whose care they entrust the safety of their children or wards.

The statement reads: ‘CP Echeng gave this advice Monday, 21st March 2022, following the arrest and interrogation of two suspects: One Peter, ‘M’, 61 years of Mbano, Imo State, and one Elochukwu, ‘M’, 27 years of Ekwusigo LGA, Anambra State for their alleged involvement in a case of defilement of four minors.

‘Investigation reveals that the mother of the victims, a trader, always leaves the children under the care of the suspects whenever she is away at work. Unfortunately, the suspects capitalised on this to take undue advantage of the children.

‘Meanwhile, the suspects have been remanded in a Correctional Services Centre,’ the PPRO said in the statement.

