Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra House of Assembly member-elect for Oyi Constituency, Charles Obimma, has expressed optimism that incoming members of the Seventh Assembly will work to fast track Governor Willie Obiano’s development agenda.

Obimma, who said this, yesterday, during a thank-you-party for his constituency and friends at his country home, Nkwele-Ezunaka community, described the bulk of elected members of the seventh assembly as “very decent, responsible and organised people in their private lives,” who are coming to the House for serious legislative business, and not to hold the governor by the jugular for their personal needs.

Obimma, who is the elder brother of the Charismatic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Ebube Muonso) of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, said he expects a cordial relationship with the executive, devoid of rubber stamp or unnecessary rancour.

He said Obiano deserves every support to help him achieve his lofty programmes for Anambra people, so that he will also leave office at the expiration of his second tenure with high ovation.