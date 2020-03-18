Jeff Amechi, Agbodo

An 85-year-old woman, Ilione Victoria, allegedly jumped to her death from the balcony of an apartment on the 3rd floor in a four-storey building where she stayed with her daughter at No. 18 Ilodibe Street, Awada, in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the woman allegedly had mental health issues that made her daughter confine her in the house before the incident.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Haurna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said that before the arrival of the police to the scene, the elderly woman’s daughter reportedly took the corpse away to an unknown destination.

“At about 5:20 pm of yesterday, 17/03/2020, there was a distress call at Awada Police Station that one Ilione Victoria, ‘f’, aged about 85 years, allegedly jumped to her death from the balcony of an apartment on the 3rd floor in a four-storey building where she stayed with her daughter at No 18 Ilodibe Street, Awada.

“The octogenarian victim was reported to be having some mental challenges had her movement restricted and was at home with her caregiver, one Judith Amumuche ‘f’ age 32yrs at the time of the alleged incident.

“However, before the arrival of the police to the scene, one Ikediaso Benedicta, ‘f’, of 3-3 Housing Estate, Onitsha, who is said to be victim’s daughter, reportedly took the corpse away to an unknown destination, but bloodstains were observed at the scene.

“The caregiver and other witnesses at the scene are helping police investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, enjoined the public, especially those taking care of the aged, to be extra careful when handling such persons in order to avert similar ugly incidents please,” Mohammed stated.