Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 40-year-old man Hillary Apeh, for allegedly assaulting his niece, Chioma Ogbu, a 9-year-old girl at Maryland Estates in Onitsha.

Police spokesman Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the arrest, said that man physically abused the victim who has scars all over her body.

‘On the 14/6/2020 at about 10:00 am, police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station, Onitsha, arrested one Hillary Apeh, ‘m’, aged 40 years, of Maryland Estates 3-3 Onitsha.

‘Suspect brutally assaulted his niece, one Chioma Ogbu, aged 9 years, of same address and inflicted several wounds on her body.

‘Preliminary investigation further revealed that the suspect had on several occasions physically abused the victim who has scars all over her body.

‘Victim was taken to the hospital for treatment while investigation is ongoing after which suspect would be brought to book, Mohammed stated.