From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The governorship of the Action Alliance( AA) in the November 6 Anambra governorship election, John Ikeotuonye, has promised to offer a purposeful leadership to state, if elected governor.

Ikeotuonye made the promise, on Saturday, shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return as candidate of AA, at the party’s national Secretariat, in Abuja.

He called on Anambra youths to join hands with him in his quest to win the governorship, so as to get the state working again.

The governorship hopeful, who noted that presently nothing is working in the state, stated that he was out to change the narrative.

“Anambra has got it wrong for so long. Nothing is working. Not education. Not health. Not infrastructure. There is no security in Anambra State. We have come to make the change. Posterity will not not forgive you if you are young and from Anambra and you are not part of this movement.

“It is time for us to go to work. Most people believe that you have to be money bag before you can win election.

“I want to say to the people of Anambra that we are about to make history. I want to say to the young people of Anambra State that things are about to change in Anambra State. We have come to take what belong to us,” Ikeotuonye said.

Earlier, the National chairman of the party, Kenneth Udeeze, while presenting the certificate of Return to Ikeotuonye, commended the members of the party for a hitch-free primary.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.