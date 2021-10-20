From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

National Peace Committee (NPC) has called for a peaceful atmosphere during the November 6 election in Anambra State.

NPC Chairman, Abdulsalami Abubakar, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

Abubakar called on key stakeholders to come forward and contribute their quota to the peace and stability of the country, particularly before, during and after the Anambra election.

He said considering the orgy of violence in Anambra State in recent time, which has claimed the lives of notable personalities, the NPC was calling for the collaboration of all stakeholders as the committee work towards achieving its desired goal.

“As Ndi Anambra prepare for the November 6, 2021, governorship election in Anambra State, the NPC wishes to announce that a peace accord will be signed by the various political parties and stakeholders on November 4 at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka

“In ensuring the effective discharge of its objectives, the NPC has been carrying out back-channel negotiations and private meetings for peace among stakeholders across party lines.

“We call on key stakeholders to come forward and contribute their quota to the peace and stability of the country, particularly before, during and after the governorship election.

“The NPC also wish to reiterate that as an apolitical body, the peace, unity and tranquility of the country is of paramount importance which cannot be over emphasised,” Abdulsalami said.

The NPC further urged all stakeholders to eschew violence before, during and after the election so that Anambra State will come out of the election stronger and live up to its name as the ‘Light of the Nation’.

