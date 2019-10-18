The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that four persons died, while two others sustained injury in an accident involving a lorry on Nteje/Onitsha expressway in Anambra.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at about 9 a.m. on Friday.

Kumapayi explained the accident occurred when the lorry with registration number UML 587 XP lost control and somersaulted, adding that six persons were involved in the accident.

“Our rescue team arrived at the scene three minutes after we were contacted.

“The corpses have been deposited at the mortuary, while the injured persons are receiving treatment at Ndeli hospital in Awkuzu,’’ he said.

The sector commander advised motorists to drive cautiously and ensured that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on trips. (NAN)