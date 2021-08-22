From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State deputy governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Kenneth Ifeatu Obi, has berated Governor Willie Obiano for the inability of his administration to access N41 billion Universal Basic Education (UBEC) fund.

Ifeatu expressed the dismay while reacting to the shocking revelation made by the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Hamid Boboyyi, that over N41.06 billion UBEC fund had not been accessed by the Anambra State government since 2017 till date.

Boboyyi made the disclosure in Abuja during the presentation of the 2020 Capital Budget Performance to the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education.

Ifeatu assured that Accord Party would elevate the educational sector in the state by increasing the educational budget to the UNESCO benchmark, if its governorship candidate, Dr. Godwin Maduka is voted into office in the forthcoming November 6 gubernatorial election.